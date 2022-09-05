Otherworldly Art, Live Music, and Fresh Brews at Arts and Drafts Festival

Nick Warren

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 8

The Brewerie at Union Station hosts another iconic Arts and Drafts Festival for all lovers of art, music, and good drinks. Heading into its 14th successful year, this event highlights performances from popular local musicians, and especially features one unique local artist each year in addition to the over 70 local artists with works on display and for sale.

This year’s featured artist is Erie’s beloved Robert Jensen. Most know him as the owner of Erie’s hot spot venue, Basement Transmissions, but Jensen is a creative man of many talents. From being a skateboarder in his early years, to a musician, a venue owner, promoter, a father, and an artist, his spinal injury never stopped him from pursuing his goals in life. Jensen went on despite being Paralyzed in high school from his neck down, to work hard at regaining some function in his arms and legs, form many Bands and musical projects, get a Masters degree from Edinboro University in jewelry and metal smithing, and continue being creative, providing a space for many musicians to perform.

Jensen also hosts an Art Club at Basement Transmissions and surrounds himself and his venue with peculiar and eclectic artwork. “Recently I have been exploring alternative mediums”, he says. “I’ve transitioned from creating Mostly metal work, to making Mostly papier-mâché and found object work. I dabble in any creative endeavor I can fit in, and love Exploring new mediums, techniques, and ideas.”

Jensen is excited to show off new sculptures and other fine crafts he has been working on at this year’s Arts and Drafts Festival. You can find his unique work on his website robertjensen.info or on his tiktok @bluntguts814. Art show hours for this year are noon to 11 pm on Thursday through Saturday.

“I am very Grateful to Doug Bailey (one of my favorite local artists) for choosing me, Amanda Ferguson for making it all happen, the Brewerie for hosting the event, and most of all the Erie art scene for always supporting my work,” Jensen says.

Music can be enjoyed from 6 to 11 pm, with a $5 cover after 8 pm each night of the event.

Thursday, Sept. 8 will kick off with Maroon River, Dirty Leaf, Fog Giant, and Hard Luck Story.

Friday, Sept. 9 brings Trace the Pattern, Royek, Dumpster Garden, Wasted Info, Grim Grin, and Odd Atrocity.

Saturday, Sept. 10 ends the weekend with Performance Software, Spades, Penny Racer, Half Glass, and Tiny Paper Boats. — Cypher Eihwaz

Open noon to 11 pm Thursday through Saturday; Music from 6 to 10 pm Thursday, 6 to 11 pm Friday and Saturday // The Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th St. // Free before 8 pm, $5 donation after // Join the event on Facebook to see posts and information at the event’s Facebook page