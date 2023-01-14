OT: Golf Thread V, Winter 2023

By: Joe Lanza

on January 14, 2023, 9:55 AM
Joe Lanza

7 hours 51 min
Has anyone been playing some winter golf or making changes to their bag?


Palmetto Hokie
7 hours 6 minutes
New set of PXG Irons for Christmas. Great time of the year for golf in SC low country.


Joe Lanza

6 hours 38 min
lewiswb
6 hours 16 minutes
Play year round here in Tennessee (four times last week). Club wise went to the Stealth driver last fall and added the Stealth 15 degree three wood about two months ago, happy with both. Could use an iron refresh and hoping the new Costco Irons show out and show up soon at a great Costco price.
https://drivingrangeheroes.com/the-costco-irons-are-coming/

The LewDew, Professional Golf Bum


daveinop
5 hours 28 min
it’s prime time here (other than the occasional cold front). down side is very slow play with all the snowbirds.

replaced a couple mid irons with hybrids just after Thanksgiving, mostly to get more loft on my shots.


LifetimeHokie12

FALCON SMASH 🍻

1 hour 13 minutes
Mostly just starting a strength training program. We booked a trip to Bandon Dunes in spring 2024 and my back is not gonna survive 5+ rounds in 4 days if it stays like it is right now.


Joe Lanza

5 min 50 sec
I’m heading there in the spring too, of 2023. 🏌️

