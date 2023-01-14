OT: Golf Thread V, Winter 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram By: Joe Lanza PUBLISHER on January 14, 2023, 9:55 AM | 7 comments DISCLAIMER: Forum topics may not have been written or edited by The Key Play staff. Comments Joe Lanza PUBLISHER | 7 hours 51 min # Has anyone been playing some winter golf or making changes to their bag? Palmetto Hokie | 7 hours 6 minutes # New set of PXG Irons for Christmas. Great time of the year for golf in SC low country. Joe Lanza PUBLISHER | 6 hours 38 min # ^ lewiswb | 6 hours 16 minutes # Play year round here in Tennessee (four times last week). Club wise went to the Stealth driver last fall and added the Stealth 15 degree three wood about two months ago, happy with both. Could use an iron refresh and hoping the new Costco Irons show out and show up soon at a great Costco price.https://drivingrangeheroes.com/the-costco-irons-are-coming/ daveinop | 5 hours 28 min # it’s prime time here (other than the occasional cold front). down side is very slow play with all the snowbirds. replaced a couple mid irons with hybrids just after Thanksgiving, mostly to get more loft on my shots. LifetimeHokie12 FALCON SMASH 🍻 | 1 hour 13 minutes # Mostly just starting a strength training program. We booked a trip to Bandon Dunes in spring 2024 and my back is not gonna survive 5+ rounds in 4 days if it stays like it is right now. Joe Lanza PUBLISHER | 5 min 50 sec # ^ I’m heading there in the spring too, of 2023. 🏌️ Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram
