OT giveth, OT taketh away. Well. 1 Maloney falls to Glastonbury; win streak ends at 20

MERIDEN — For a second straight week, Maloney football was in overtime against a tough CCC Tier 1 foe at Falcon Field. This time, the Spartans weren’t able to pull it out.

One week after rising to No. 1 in the state polls, Maloney was on the wrong side of a 28-21 overtime defeat to Glastonbury.

The Guardians (7-2) scored on the first play of overtime. A 10-yard scamper by John Petrone was the senior’s third rushing TD of the game and put the pressure on Maloney.

The Spartans threw three incomplete passes and then a sack sealed it for the Guardians as the Spartans’ 20-game winning streak was snapped and they fell to 8-1 on the season.

Maloney led 21-13 with 7:10 left and had just taken possession after turning over Glastonbury on downs. On the Spartans’ first play of the next drive, QB Kyle Valentine fumbled and Glastonbury took over at midfield.

Maloney Coach Kevin Frederick said that was the turning point of the game.

“Terrible letdown,” Frederick said. “I’m not happy with this. We had our chances to win and just didn’t put it together. We had a chance at the end when we got the ball back and could have run the clock out and we fumbled. We can’t make that mistake there.”

Eleven plays later, the Guardians were in the end zone on a Petrone 5-yard run with 1:49 to go.

Maloney still led 21-19, but the visitors tied it 21-21 on a two-point conversion pass from QB Jack Anglim to Drew Curto.

Curto also caught a critical 7-yard reception earlier on the drive on a fourth-and-6 from the Maloney 34 with 2:30 to go.

Maloney got as close as the Glastonbury 33 in the closing seconds, but a holding penalty set the Spartans back as the game went to OT.

This game was all Glastonbury in the first half as the Guardians got out to a 10-0 lead.

“The first half was awful for us,” Frederick said. “Scoring zero points in the first half? Offensively, we have to get back to the drawing board.”

Alexander Hernandez capped an 8-play drive to open the game with a 23-yard field goal with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

The Maloney defense did well to limit the Guardians to the field goal attempt. Petrone (24 carries, 110 yards) had a 51-yard run on the drive to get the Glastonbury offense cooking.

Maloney responded with a long drive of his own. The Spartans worked their way to a first-and-goal situation with a 28-yard pass to Donte Kelly and a 26-yard pass to Joziah Gonzalez.

A Josh Boganski 12-yard run set up the Spartans with a first down at the Guardians’ 4. Boganski (18 carries, 28 yards) was stuffed for losses on two straight carries and Valentine (19-for-30, 275 yards, 3 TD) threw an incomplete pass to set up fourth-and-goal.

Maloney turned down the short field goal attempt and went for it. Valentine was pressured in the backfield and tossed an incomplete pass.

Then the punt-fest started. There were six straight punts that spilled late into the second quarter. Maloney went three-and-out on all three drives during that span.

Glastonbury put together an 11-play, 60-yard drive for a score to close out the first half. Petrone capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter as the Guardians went on top 10-0.

A key play on that scoring drive was an Anglim 13-yard connection to Curto on third-and-11 to set up the score. Anglin finished 15-for-28 for 139 yards and a pick.

Glastonbury out-gained Maloney, 143-98, in the first half.

The second half was a much different story. Maloney scored touchdowns on its first three possessions to go up 21-13.

The Spartans’ first drive out of the half included an aggressive call on fourth-and-7 from Maloney’s 49-yard line. Valentine found Donte Kelly (8 catches, 142 yards, 2 TDs) on a slant for 33 yards.

The 11-play, 86-yard drive was capped by a Joziah Gonzalez 16-yard TD with 6:56 to go in the third quarter.

Maloney kept the momentum as Jesus Martell picked off Anglim at the Maloney 37.

After a Guardian pass pass interference call, Maloney was in Glastonbury territory.

Gonzalez (6 catches, 74 yards) grabbed a 19-yard reception and, later on the drive, Kelly nabbed a 23-yard TD on a seam from Valentine with 3:34 left in the third quarter as the Spartans went on top, 14 -10.

It was a 5-play, 63-yard drive.

Glastonbury responded with a drive deep into Maloney territory. The Guardians settled for a Hernandez 29-yard boot with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter with Maloney nursing a 14-13 lead.

Maloney’s next drive was catapulted by a Gonzalez 74-yard kickoff return to the Glastonbury 23. Maloney needed five plays to get into the end zone on a Valentine 16-yard TD pass to Kelly as Maloney went up, 21-13.

“We knew Glastonbury was a good team and we weren’t taking them lightly,” Frederick said. “We prepared like we always do. We just didn’t execute out here.

“We have to practice better. We made too many mistakes and it showed out here today.”

Petrone’s touchdowns in the closing minutes in regulation and in overtime were the difference.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this year and we’ve had our injury battles, but we’ve always believed in each other and we knew we had that signature win out there,” Glastonbury Coach Eric Hennessy said. “Tonight, we stepped up. (Maloney) is a great team. They are going to make plays. They are amazing. Speed-wise, that’s the fastest team in the state right there – hands down.

“They are going to make plays. We just have to keep it close and we can win this thing in overtime or in the fourth, and that’s exactly what happened,” Hennessy said. “I sensed something with this team in practice on Monday. They were hungry. They are ready to say that Glastonbury is football is back.”