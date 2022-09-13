Oswit Land Trust receives first grant for Mesquite Golf Course project

Oswit Land Trust has received its first grant for the organization’s plans to convert the Mesquite Golf Club into a nature preserve, just a few weeks after a lawsuit filed against Oswit alleged the land trust purchased the golf course without plans for how it will fund the conversion project.

The Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy approved a $163,850 grant for the Oswit Land Trust’s golf course conversion plans on Monday.

“We are grateful to CVMC for its trust and support of this important work. We are proud to have partnered with CVMC on every acquisition we have done to date and thrilled to have them at our side for the creation of Prescott Preserve,” said Oswit Land Trust Executive Director Jane Garrison in a statement on Tuesday.

