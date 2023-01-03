Oswego commission to consider plans for indoor golf Dome and restaurant just west of Orchard Road – Shaw Local

An indoor golf Dome has been proposed for development on the village of Oswego’s far west side.

Whitetail Ridge Golf Club LLC, project developers, seek village approval of plans for the project on a 7.5-acre site west of Orchard Road near the Southwest corner of Station Drive and Lewis Street.

The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission is set to consider a special use permit request along with preliminary and final development plans for the project when it gathers for its next meeting at 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 5 at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

The commission will render an Advisory recommendation on the project to the Village Board.

In a memo to the commission, Valeria Tarka, a village planner, said the developers are proposing to construct a domed golf facility fronted by a smaller restaurant building.

According to Tarka, the restaurant would occupy a 4,000-square-foot space that would be attached to the 200-by 350-foot, climate-controlled golf dome, which would operate from about mid-October to mid-April each year.

The white-colored Dome will have a maximum height of 66 feet.

Vehicle access to the facility’s 184-space parking lot would be from Station Drive.

The shaded area on the map above indicates the 7.5 acre site of a proposed golf Dome and restaurant building proposed for development just west of Orchard Road near the Southwest corner of Lewis Street and Station Drive in Oswego. (Map provided by the village of Oswego)

Tarka said the village’s community development staff recommends approval of the special use permit request along with the preliminary and final development plans, subject to final engineering approval and the Developers providing village staff with additional information on the materials planned for the front of the building.

“The proposed golf Dome will provide community Recreation opportunities not available within the village of Oswego or any area surrounding to the south, west or north. It will also generate revenue and jobs for all local taxing bodies including the village,” Tarka said.