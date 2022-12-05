OSU’s Collins, BU’s Fontleroy Picked For Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors

Oklahoma State’s Taylen Collins (player) and Baylor’s Bella Fontleroy (freshman) were bestowed with Big 12 Women’s basketball honors for week 4, as each posted double-doubles in team wins.

Collins scored 12 points with 23 rebounds in the Cowgirls’ 82-64 win over North Texas Saturday. Collins’ 23 boards matched the OSU single-game record and are the most by a player from a Power Five conference in the 2022-23 season. The Muldrow, Oklahoma native made six of her seven shots from the field and added two steals. It is her first career Weekly honor, and the first for an Oklahoma State player since the 2020-21 season.

Fontleroy scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and two assists as Baylor defeated Houston Christian 79-35 Sunday. The Springfield, Missouri native recorded her first career double-double, as she scored 17 of the Bears’ 29 bench points. She went 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers as she secured her second Weekly Honor of the season.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Players:

Nov. 14: Gabby Gregory, Kansas State

Nov. 21: Ashley Jones, Iowa State

Nov. 28: Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

December 5: Taylen Collins, Oklahoma State

Freshmen:

Nov. 14: Bella Fauntleroy, Baylor

Nov. 21: Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech

Nov. 28: Jasmine Shavers, Texas Tech

December 5: Bella Fauntleroy, Baylor