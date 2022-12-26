OSU volleyball explains transfers of All-American players

Ohio State Women’s volleyball advanced to the Elite 8 this year, its first trip to the regional final since 2004.

Soon after the Buckeyes lost to the eventual Champion Texas (25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21), five OSU players – all Seniors – entered the transfer portal.

That included All-American setter Mac Podraza and All-American libero Kylie Murr. Outside hitters Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore would be leaving, as would Adria Powell, who has now set a course for Clemson.

It was enough to raise eyebrows.

Why would such highly regarded athletes leave a top-ten program coming off its most successful season in years?

Even those who follow the sport closely, like Lee Feinswog of VolleyballMag.com, had questions. Endeavoring to get answers, Feinswog invited Podraza to join him for a video chat.

Ohio State Coach Jen Flynn Oldenberg will be saying Goodbye to Kylie Murr and four other players from this season's Elite Eight team. The five have entered the transfer portal.

For those speculating the worst, it might have been a surprise to see Ohio State Coach Jen Flynn Oldenberg was also a guest.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Ohio State,” Podraza started out. “I never grew up a Buckeye. I never thought I would end up being a Buckeye. But I couldn’t be happier that I am a Buckeye, and I will always be a Buckeye.

