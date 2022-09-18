OSU to close Hawk’s Nest in Wayne County and sell golf course property

OSU to close Hawk’s Nest in Wayne County and sell golf course property

CANAAN TWP. – Nearly 15 years after the Hawk’s Nest golf course was gifted to The Ohio State University, OSU has announced it will close all 18 holes by Dec. 15 and sell the property.

Increasing maintenance costs, aging infrastructure and the inability to use the property for educational purposes drove the decision, according to an OSU College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences press release.

The Hawk's Nest golf course was gifted to Ohio State University 15 years ago by Earl and Betty Hawkins.

Associate Dean and CFAES Director Ann Dorrance confirmed the news, adding that the closure will provide funds for construction projects on the Wooster agricultural campus.

“It was a difficult decision, but if our students and faculty aren’t using it, then it should turn back to the private sector,” she said.

The future of the golf course remains unclear, Dorrance said. It will be at the whim of the next property owner.

“The appraisal is still in progress,” she said, so no asking price has been determined.

A two-in-one golf course and classroom

Golfers finish a round on the 18th green at Hawk's Nest. The Wayne County golf course, owned by Ohio State University, is closing in December, according to an announcement by the university.

While the 18-hole golf course that sits just south of Creston is primarily for golfers, it was used by OSU students and faculty as part of the CFAES turfgrass program.

The program teaches students the science and business of turfgrasses in commercial, residential and recreational settings, according to the OSU website. In short, they learn how to plan, budget and care for all types of turf.

