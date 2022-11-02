OSU football star JT Tuimoloau won’t play for Ohio State basketball

JT Tuimoloau turned heads at defensive end in Ohio State football’s win against Penn State.

Finishing with six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, Tuimoloau was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Bednarik Award Player of the Week and Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Ohio State football news:Join the Ohio State football Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Where will Ohio State end up in CFP?Reporters roundtable: Where will Ohio State be in first College Football Playoff rankings?

Could OSU football beat OSU basketball?CJ Stroud feels Ohio State football would win the game against OSU men’s basketball

Tuimoloau came into his Ohio State football career with the intention of putting that same work in for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye men’s basketball team.

But he found, once he got to campus, it wasn’t something he could balance.

“We talked when I first got out here,” Tuimoloau told the Big Ten Network Monday. “Coach Holtmann’s still my guy. When I first came in, I was really thinking about playing both sports, but I think, how late I came in, I turned my focus to have my first full offseason this offseason with Coach (Mickey Marotti) . We just said, ‘We’re going to go with football.'”

How did JT Tuimoloau do in high school basketball?

According to ScoreBook Live, Tuimoloau averaged 10.8 points in 49 career games at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington.

In the Metro League Championship against Garfield High School, Tuimoloau hit a 3 as time was running out to give Eastside Catholic the lead before future LSU and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason hit a game-winning shot after a clock malfunction.

Tuimoloau’s love for basketball hasn’t changed even though his attention as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end has turned to football.

“The basketball love hasn’t left me. I still hoop at the rec center, make sure I still have it. Or go before practice, make sure it’s still there.”

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 October 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 October 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 Nov. 5: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Evanston, Ill. , noon

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Evanston, Ill. , noon Nov. 12: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Columbus, Ohio Nov. 19: Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, Md.

Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, Md. Nov. 26: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, noon

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts