OSU Basketball signee Devin Royal goes off, scores 40 points

When instate basketball star Devin Royal committed to Ohio State, it was a massive recruiting win for head coach Chris Holtmann. Not only did they get a commit from a top-50 player, they kept Royal away from other Big Ten schools like Michigan State, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Although Royal isn’t the top signee of the class, Kansas small forward Scotty Middleton is, he’s part of a four-man class that ranks as one of the best in the country. As Royal finishes out his high school career at Pickerington Central, he continues to show why he’s the best in the state.

On Friday night, Royal was absolutely dominant, scoring 40 points and leading the Tigers to a 73-58 win over Reynoldsburg. Check out the Highlights below of Royal’s Massive game.

256 belongs to Devin Royal and Pickerington Central 🗣 The Ohio State commit DROPPED 4️⃣0️⃣ in a win over Reynoldsburg @DevinRoyal7 @PotatosClips @pctigershoops pic.twitter.com/PR3gY3j9kd — 270 Hoops 🏀 (@270Hoops) January 14, 2023

