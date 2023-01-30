OSSAA Releases playoff assignments for smallest classes

Jan. 30—Playoff basketball assignments are out.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association recently released playoff assignments from district play through area play for Classes A and B. Those two classes involve multiple area teams.

One area school will get to host a district tournament, and one area school will be the main site for a regional. Chickasha will get to host a Class A area tournament.

Class B

Class B, Area II will feature a pair of schools. Cement and Alex are in that portion of the playoffs.

Cement will head to Sentinel for a district with four teams. Sentinel, Cement, Erick and Blair are the four teams in that district.

Hammon will serve as the regional main site, and Mountain View-Gotebo will be the sub-site.

Alex will head to Lookeba-Sickles for district play. Gracemont is the third team in that district.

Alex will be the regional main site, and Thackerville will be the sub-site.

Teams who qualify for area will play those games at Cache.

Class A

Area I in Class A will feature Cyril. Cyril will head to Burns Flat-Dill City for a district with BF-DC and Cheyenne-Reydon.

The main regional site will be Cheyenne-Reydon, and the sub-site will be Boone-Apache. Chickasha will host the area tournament.

Rush Springs and Ninnekah will play in Area II.

Rush Springs will travel to Vanoss for a district with Vanoss and Stonewall. The regional main site will be Vanoss, and the sub-site will be Southwest Covenant.

Ninnekah will be in a district at Okarche with Okarche and Canton. The regional main site will be Okarche, and Union City will be the sub-site.

Shawnee will host the area tournament.

Verden will compete in Area III and will be the only school in the two classes to host a district tournament. Verden will host Riverside and Konawa.

Quentin will be the main regional site, and Konawa will be the sub-site. Wilburton will host the area tournament.