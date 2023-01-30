Osimhen Scores 14th Serie A Goal As Napoli Beat Roma

Victor Osimhen was on the score sheet for Napoli again as they edged AS Roma 2-1 in Sunday’s Serie A Clash at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles striker now has 14 goals in Serie A this season for the league leaders.

The goal against Roma is Osimhen’s fifth goal in his last five games in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Napoli, on 53 points, are now 13 points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan in the league table.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after receiving a cross from the left with his chest, controlled with his thigh before volleying into the roof of the net.

Substitute for Roma Stephan El Shaarawy equalized with 15 minutes left as he slotted in a dangerous cross.

But Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone, scored the winner on 86 minutes, collecting a pass inside the box before slotting into the top corner.

By James Agberebi

