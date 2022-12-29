Osimhen Nominated for Napoli best goal, assist Awards

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been Nominated by Italian Serie A league leaders, Napoli, for the award for the best club goal and assists for 2022.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is nominated alongside four Naples players; Giovanni Simeone, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Eljif Elmas.

Osimhen’s stunner against AS Roma in October was picked as one of the best goals.

The fans will have a tough task to decide whether it is better than Kvara’s curler against Monza, Simeone’s header against AC Milan, Zielinski’s stabbed finish at Empoli, and Elmas’s beauty against Udinese.

The Nigerian striker has been a fundamental pivot of Luciano Spalletti’s side, scoring 19 goals for the Partenopeans in 2022 in the Italian Serie A and UEFA Champions League.

The Nigeria goal Poacher has scored 38 goals in 76 Appearances with the Parthenopeans since 2020.

With nine league goals this season, Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A.

The former Lille star is also in the race to win Napoli’s best assist of 2022, alongside teammates Frank Anguissa, Mario Rui, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Eljif Elmas.

Osimhen’s Intelligent and Incredible assist for Napoli’s winning goal in the 2-1 win over Atalanta in November has been Nominated for the best assist for 2022.

Osimhen was named the Best Young Player of the 2021/22 season beating Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Leao of AC Milan and Sassuolo’s duo Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori to the prestigious award despite scoring fewer goals than the trio.