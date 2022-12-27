Osimhen, Joao Felix and five players Manchester United could sign in the January transfer window

David De Gea has enjoyed a long-awaited return to form under Ten Hag, but the United No.1 no longer enjoys a standing among the game’s elite goalkeepers.

The 32-year-old has never been one to command his box and ease pressure on his defense, and despite recent improvements, his distribution remains sub-par.

Porto’s Diogo Costa has far more in common with the best modern-day keepers, such as Manchester City’s Ederson, and has been in great form for his club in 2022-23.

The 23-year-old saved three penalties in the Champions League group stage, and has kept six clean sheets in 13 Primeira Liga Appearances to date, despite Porto falling behind Benfica in the title race.

Costa’s credentials were actually called into question during the World Cup, as he got the nod as Portugal’s first-choice ahead of Rui Patricio. They almost cost the Selecao three points in their group-stage opener against Ghana, before producing another rash moment that did end up gifting Morocco their shock quarter-final win.

Still, there is plenty of potential for Costa to unlock as his career progresses, and he could even start as De Gea’s understudy if United decide to formalize their reported interest when the market reopens.