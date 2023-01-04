Oscarson Receives C-USA Fall Spirit of Service Award

DALLAS. – Middle Tennessee volleyball’s Graduate student Kaylee Oscarson was named one of 11 Conference USA student-athletes to receive the Fall Spirit of Service Award this year.

The award is designed to recognize the league’s student-athletes who contribute to the community through service project efforts, are in good academic standing and through participation in their respective sport. Today’s recipients represent athletes who competed in the fall season: men and women’s cross country, football, men and women’s soccer and volleyball.

This season, Oscarson contributed much of her free time to the community of Murfreesboro volunteering with the MTSU Blood Drive, Liberty House Clean Up, Math & Literacy Bobcats Sports Jam, and Special Olympics Bowling. Kaylee is the volleyball team’s community service rep who finds, organizes and keeps up with every community service activity they do.

On the court, Oscarson started in all 29 matches for the Blue Raiders. The Jensen Beach, Fla. native was the main contributor to a much-improved Blue Raider block, setting the program’s 25-point era record for Solo blocks in her first season with the team at 25. She also was a Sacramento State All-Tournament Team member and led the Blue Raiders in total blocks (90.0), blocks per set (0.86), hitting percentage (.360), and was third in kills (182) and points (240.5).

A Pre-Medical Integrated Studies major, Oscarson maintains a 4.0 cumulative GPA at Middle Tennessee.

2022 FALL C-USA SPIRIT OF SERVICE HONOREES:

Charlotte – Emily Keck, Women’s Soccer

FIU—Deborah Bien-Amie, Women’s Soccer

Florida Atlantic – Sonte Stewart, Volleyball

LA Tech – Alma Cedefors, Women’s Soccer

Middle Tennessee – Kaylee Oscarson Volleyball

North Texas—Sean Thomas-Faulkner, Football

Rice – Travis Doud, Cross Country

UAB – Asha Zuniga, Women’s Soccer

UTEP – Marian Ovalle, Volleyball

UTSA—Caleb Cantrell, Football

WKU—Nate Griffin, Football

