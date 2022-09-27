Oscar Tshiebwe Tops The Almanac’s list of top college basketball players for 22-23

No one has repeated as college basketball’s national player of the year since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson did it in three straight years from 1981-83.

That’s exactly what Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe aims to do this season.

Monday, Tshiebwe topped the The Almanac’s ranking of the top 100 players in college basketball. Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Hunter Dickinson of Michigan rounded out the top 5.

Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!

In an Anonymous poll of college coaches conducted by CBS Sports as part of its Candid Coaches series earlier this month, Tshiebwe (33.7 percent) was voted No. 2 behind Timme, who took home 43.9 percent of the vote.

In four exhibition games in the Bahamas in August, Tshiebwe averaged 11.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the free throw line in 23.5 minutes per game.

Tshiebwe announced April 20 live on ESPN’s SportsCenter he would be returning to Kentucky next season, becoming the first national player of the year in college basketball to return since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 and cementing UK’s status as a preseason top 5 team heading into next season.

“God has told me he is not done with me yet. And he told me he wanted me to go back and work because he is not done with me in this place yet,” Tshiebwe said. “So, I will be back again. I will be here next year for Kentucky. I will be in the blue in Kentucky next year again.”

In joining Anthony Davis (2012) as UK’s second Wooden Award winner, Tshiebwe swept all six major awards to become the school’s first-ever unanimous national player of the year. Tshiebwe was also named Naismith Player of the Year, Associated Press National Player of the Year, Oscar Robertson USBWA Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, and Sporting News National Player of the Year.

A transfer from West Virginia, Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game this season, becoming the first NCAA Division I player in 42 years to average 15 points and 15 rebounds.

He became just the fourth player since 1975 with 500+ points and 500+ rebounds in a season, joining Kenneth Faried of Morehead State (2010-11), Blake Griffin of Oklahoma (2008-09), and Hakeem Olajuwon of Houston (1983-84).

Tshiebwe ended the season with 16 straight double-doubles, the longest UK streak since complete game-by-game rebounding records were kept dating back to 1969, to finish the year with a new single-season school record 28 double-doubles.

Projected as an early second round pick, Tshiebwe aims to improve his overall floor game to play his way into the Lottery after another season in Lexington.

“We’ve got to get him to catch it in the middle of the court, the foul line and elbow area, and make basketball plays. Because that’s where the game is going. That’s where it is for him,” UK head Coach John Calipari said. He needs to be a better basketball player. He needs to get the ball in the middle of the court and make basketball plays. He needs to stretch the court a little bit.”