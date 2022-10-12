Oscar Tshiebwe to have surgery

John Calipari had good news and bad news.

The Kentucky men’s basketball coach, less than a month away from the start of a highly anticipated 2022-23 season, said star forward Oscar Tshiebwe had an “unbelievable performance” and UK’s pro day on Saturday.

That was the good news.

The bad news? Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, will have a “minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari tweeted the news Tuesday evening. Details on Tshiebwe’s ailment, which knee was affected and what the procedure would be were not disclosed. How long Tshiebwe will miss is also unclear, but Calipari did not seem concerned in the two tweets even though he announced the senior won’t be “dancing at Madness!”

An hour before Calipari’s tweets, UK’s director of player development TJ Beisner tweeted out a photo of Tshiebwe biking through a parking lot Tuesday after an exam, Beisner clarified later.

