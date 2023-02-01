Oscar Piastri sets 2023 goal after McLaren share expectations for Ricciardo replacement | F1 | Sport
Oscar Piastri has set himself a simple goal in his first season in F1, mirroring comments made by McLaren boss Zak Brown Piastri has claimed his only target for 2023 is to “learn” about the sport instead of focusing too much on achieving results.
Piastri is highly rated having secured the F3 and F2 crowns in his debut season before a year on the sidelines. However, he is up against British Sensation Lando Norris who dominated experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo last season.
Staying modest ahead of his F1 debut next month, Piastri said he was also focused on just “having fun” in his new surroundings. They said: “My 2023 goal is to learn as much as I can.
“I think there’s a lot to learn in the world of F1 and I think, putting results aside, I think as long as I’m following everything as well as I can and learning as much as I can and doing everything the correct way, then I think the results will come naturally.
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo ‘spotted’ with Piastri after losing McLaren F1 drive
However, McLaren will be desperate to avoid more poor results after Ricciardo finished outside the points in 13 races last year. Norris also finished ahead of the 34-year-old on 17 occasions last season as Ricciardo continued to struggle.
His poor form could have ultimately cost them P4 in the Constructors’ Championship due to the tight 14-point gap to Alpine. However, Piastri’s mild expectations for the new campaign come weeks after McLaren boss Brown also suggested the team were not expecting instant success.
Brown commented: “I think Oscar, he’s a very focused, mature, fast individual from everything that we’ve seen so far. His track record is much like Lando’s in that he’s kind of won everything in his first year along the way, which is pretty rare, which means you’ve got to be pretty, pretty special. So we just need to integrate them into the team, like we did with Lando, and hope that he finds his feet.
“They will have plenty of support from us. We want to make sure there’s not too much pressure on him coming into a big team against a very difficult, fast teammate.”