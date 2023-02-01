Oscar Piastri sets 2023 goal after McLaren share expectations for Ricciardo replacement | F1 | Sport

Oscar Piastri has set himself a simple goal in his first season in F1, mirroring comments made by McLaren boss Zak Brown Piastri has claimed his only target for 2023 is to “learn” about the sport instead of focusing too much on achieving results.

Piastri is highly rated having secured the F3 and F2 crowns in his debut season before a year on the sidelines. However, he is up against British Sensation Lando Norris who dominated experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo last season.

Staying modest ahead of his F1 debut next month, Piastri said he was also focused on just “having fun” in his new surroundings. They said: “My 2023 goal is to learn as much as I can.

“I think there’s a lot to learn in the world of F1 and I think, putting results aside, I think as long as I’m following everything as well as I can and learning as much as I can and doing everything the correct way, then I think the results will come naturally.

