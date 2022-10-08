Oscar Herrera’s last-second goal secures a tie for Cabrillo soccer

Oscar Herrera scored on a pass from Eric Vazquez in the 90th minute to help Cabrillo College’s men’s soccer team secure a 2-all draw with visiting Monterey Peninsula on Friday night in Aptos.

Alexsander Zamudio gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead when he converted a pass from Pietro Bizzoni in the 22nd minute of the teams’ Coast Conference North Division match.

Upset-minded MPC (0-9-2, 0-2-2) tied the score at 1-all in the 60th minute and went up 2-1 in the 68th minute.

Each team received three yellow cards in the physical contest.

Goalie Christopher Jamrok made three saves for the Seahawks (7-1-2, 2-0-1), who host West Valley (6-4-1, 2-1-1) in a conference crossover match Tuesday at 7:30 p.m

Cabrillo College forward Mark Gonzalez, right, pressures Monterey Penninsula’s goal against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College forward Alexsander Zamudio scores in the first half goal against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Mark Gonzalez, left, and Oscar Herrera celebrate the Seahawks’ last-second goal against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Mohamed El Kaddouri and the Seahawks celebrate their game tying goal against Monterey Peninsula in the waning seconds of the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabarillo College’s Pietro Bizzoni, third from left, congratulates Alexsander Zamudio after Zamudio scored in the first half against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Oscar Herrera, left, celebrates his last-second goal against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College played a physical soccer match against Monterey Peninsula in the teams’ Coast Conference North Division game Friday night in Aptos. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Women’s soccer

Cabrillo 2, at Cañada 0: Nellie Pintor scored the decisive goal on a pass from Andrea Estanquero in the 41st minute in a Coast Conference crossover match Friday.

Aubree Westjohn provided an unassisted tally, her 14th goal of the season, for some insurance in the 71st minute.

Goalie Jessica Zavala made 11 saves as the Seahawks posted their fourth win by shutout.

Cabrillo (5-5-1, 1-0-0) hosts Foothill (0-5-1, 0-2-0) in South Division action on Tuesday at 2 pm

Women’s volleyball

At Cabrillo 3, Ohlone 0: The streaking Seahawks won their fifth straight match 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 to stay unbeaten in Coast Conference North Division play Friday.

On Saturday, Cabrillo (6-5, 2-0) hosts Feather River at 11 am and Fresno City at 3 pm

Girls water polo

Soquel 18, at Clovis 7: The Knights led 9-1 at the half and rolled to the nonleague win Friday.

Soquel (13-1) faces Clovis West (14-5) at Clovis North High on Saturday at 11 am

