Osborne Nets Both Goals as Men’s Soccer Ties

Next Game: Skidmore College 10/1/2022 | 2 p.m October 01 (Sat) / 2pm Skidmore College History

TROY, NY – Kyle Osborne scored twice for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s soccer team but the Engineers could not hold off St. Lawrence University and the two teams played to a 2-2 tie in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium.

A junior forward, Osborne put the home team in front in the 10th minute when he drilled a right-footed shot just inside the left post from three yards out. The sequence began with a corner kick from the right side that bounced around among the Engineers several times before Paul Silva volleyed a cross to Osborne, who finished past a defender and the keeper.

It took only 22 seconds for the Saints to tie the score thanks to a goal by Max Mogel into the upper right corner of the net past a diving keeper. Antonio Rogliano had the assist after carrying the ball down the right side and finding Mogel in step.

The score remained tied until the 64th minute when Osborne notched his third of the season, this one coming on a run down the right side that he created with a head ball to himself. He finished into the upper left corner just under the bar from 15 yards out.

The Saints knotted the game in the 85th minute when Ryan Campbell finished a through-ball from Kyle Graber after cutting down the left side.

Luke Brezak had four saves, all in the first half, for Rensselaer and Ben Woelfinger stopped two shots in each half on the other end.

RPI held an 11-9 edge in shot attempts and an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The teams are back in action on Saturday for league games with the Engineers (3-3-3; 1-0-1) hosting Skidmore College and the Saints (5-1-3; 1-0-1) home to Ithaca College . Both matches begin at 2pm.