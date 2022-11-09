Osasuna vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

With Real Madrid’s loss yesterday, Barcelona could take a five-point lead in La Liga with a win against Osasuna.

Barcelona have a chance to go five points clear at the top of La Liga when they face Osasuna away from home, in what will be their final game before the World Cup break.

Real Madrid suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night when they traveled to the Vallecas, falling to a 3-2 defeat to an electric Rayo Vallecano side. They now have 32 points from 13 games.

The Catalans, who have 34 points from as many games, will be keen to mount the pressure on Los Blancos by stretching the lead at the top of the table to five points, even though Carlo Ancelotti’s side face Cádiz on Thursday night.

It won’t be a cakewalk, however, for Xavi’s troops, as Osasuna have been the surprise package in La Liga this season, bagging 23 points from 13 games and finding themselves just one point below the top four.

Their record at home hasn’t been perfect, but should still be enough to create problems for the visiting Barcelona side. Osasuna have won 15 points from a possible 21 when they have played at the El Sadar.

Osasuna vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Osasuna XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernández; Cruz, U. García, D. García, Vidal; Oroz, Torró, Moncayola, Gomez; R. Garcia, Ávila

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Torres

Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

This is Barcelona’s final game heading into the World Cup. They will take the field in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol on December 30th, which will be their first game after the World Cup.