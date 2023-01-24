Orlando PE teacher turns video game into real-life workout

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal Nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he’s an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive.

Paino’s “class” might look like organized chaos, but his Baldwin Park Elementary students are always getting a good workout.

His students take part in an obstacle course inspired by a popular Mario video game.

Paino described the purpose of the exercises by saying, “It’s very good for your legs. It’s very good for cardio. You go around as fast as you can on the track.

“And that’s a big thing that we like to do at our school, is to give kids an opportunity that they might not get outside of school, playing different sports like handball and tennis. This year, we play soccer, basketball, kickball — so many sports and activities.”

Paino knows firsthand the impact those unique opportunities can provide.

“I had a lot of positive influential coaches and teachers when I was a kid,” Paino said. “Just the fact that I love sports so much, I think it was a no-brainer for me to teach — but to teach phys ed .”

It’s all about the relationships he builds with his students, too, Paino said.

“I feel like all the students understand and know that they can come to me if they have a problem or an issue,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I want the students to know that I’m there for them and that means that they can trust me, just like I trust them

“I had coaches and teachers that were there for me whenever I needed them, and to guide them in the right direction. … That’s why I got into teaching, and I hope they feel like they know I care about them.”

Nathan Hay, Paino’s principal, Nominated him.

“Sean Paino is the most amazing PE teacher in OCPS (Orange County Public Schools),” Hay said. “He built a nine-hole Putt-Putt golf course, and students get to practice their putting skills during the day. We even have a yearly admin team competition to see who can master the course.

“Sean makes PE fun, and it is the favorite class of many of our students. He is definitely an A+ Teacher!”