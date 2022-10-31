Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games

The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.

The Magic are shooting 69.2 percent within five feet of the basket. Only the Phoenix Suns have a higher shooting percentage from this short range. Last season, Orlando ranked 25thth in this area.

No surprise with the big lineups they’ve been using, the Magic are 10th in rebounds with 45.6 of them per game. While they haven’t done much damage on the Offensive glass, they have prevented their opponents from having many second chance scoring opportunities.

The lineup featuring Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Terrence Ross has a defensive rating of 86.2 in 32 minutes of action. Among lineups that have played at least 30 minutes, that’s the second-best defensive rating in the league. Only the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Lonnie Walker IV have a better mark (83.8 in 33 minutes).

Even without many guards available because of injuries, the Magic have been a very good pick-and-roll scoring team. Their ball handlers are averaging 18.7 pick-and-roll points, 10th most in the league, and are shooting 48 percent in these situations, second best among the teams that rank in the top 10 in pick-and-roll scoring.

One of their “bell plays,” the Magic have recovered 33 loose balls, ninth most in the league. A few times, an Orlando player dove on the floor to snatch a 50-50 ball. “Bell plays” are the dirty work winning plays such as securing loose balls, taking charges, and causing deflections.

The Magic have contested 170 of the 259 3-point attempts their opponents have attempted, fourth most in the league.

Obviously more difficult with several of their guards out, the Magic have struggled from 3-point distance, making just 30.5 percent of their attempts. Only the Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder have Worse 3-point percentages.

Taking that a step further, Orlando has only made 15 corner 3-pointers, fourth fewest in the league.

The Magic have been within striking distance down the stretch in all six of their losses but came up short because of poor shooting in those clutch moments. In the last five minutes of games when they have been up by five or less, down by five or less, or the game was tied, the Magic have shot 33.3 percent from the field with 15 attempts and have missed all three of their 3- point attempts under those time and score circumstances.

Not a huge surprise with all the injuries, but the Magic rank second to last in assists, with 19.9 of them per game. The good news is that both Banchero and Wagner are getting experience handling the ball more and making plays for others.

The Magic haven’t been able to capitalize off their opponent’s Mistakes very much. They are averaging a league-low 12.9 points off turnovers.

The only player to take a charge on the Magic so far is Banchero, who has two of them. It’s important to note, though, that drawing charges is a strength of a few of their players who are currently out with injuries. Moe Wagner led the team last season in charges drawn with 14 of them, while Jalen Suggs was second with eight of them and Cole Anthony third with seven of them.