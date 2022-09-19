Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner: Top 10 NBA Small Forward?

Entering his second NBA season, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is already regarded as one of the top small forwards in the association.

“A way better Rookie season than most people anticipated,” the Through The Wire Podcast said. “I think [Wagner] might be the only rookie to crack the top ten lists from last season.”

The 21-year-old recently concluded a Bronze medal run at this year’s EuroBasket, which concluded a seventeen-year drought for his home country of Germany. Over his nine games, Wagner posted 16 points, four rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

