Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner Nominated For NBA Award – NBA Tracker

DEC 26 FRANZ WAGNER NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner found himself receiving another Player of the Week Nomination for the Eastern Conference.

While the award was ultimately handed to Toronto Raptors big Pascal Siakam and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Wagner has consistently been among the Finalists for the Honor each week.

Wagner averaged 21.7 points per game this week as the team went 2-1.

DEC 25 LAKERS LOSE ON XMAS AHEAD OF MAGIC MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to central Florida with frowns on their faces after the team’s fourth straight loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

