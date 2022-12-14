Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Raises More Than $200K at 32nd Annual OMYF Golf Open

Vince Carter among Celebrities to participate in event

ORLANDO – A couple of years ago, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter retired as a player in the NBA after 22 seasons. He’s the only player in league history to play as many as 22 seasons and in four different decades.

Along his journey, he played with eight different teams, including the Orlando Magic – essentially his Hometown team having been born and raised in nearby Daytona Beach. During that year-and-a-half with the franchise, as well as during other periods of his career when in town, Carter spent ample time in the Central Florida community giving back to those in need of a boost.

When he heard about the 32nd annual Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) Open Golf Tournament, held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee, the 45-year-old was elated to sign up knowing the difference it would make for the area’s youth.

Through Carter and the 200-plus other golf tournament participants, the OMYF raised more than $200,000 that will assist nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts, and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Carter said. “When I first committed to becoming an NBA player, the first thing I started was my foundation because I wanted to do (what I can) for kids and be a part of helping them believe in their Dreams and figure out how to accomplish the goals that they set. Any time I can help in any way, I try to be a part of it.”

Among the other former Magic players who participated included Anthony Bowie, Chucky Atkins, Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, TV color Analyst Jeff Turner, and TV pregame/postgame Analyst Quentin Richardson. Former Magic Coach and current TV pregame/postgame Analyst Brian Hill, as well as former NBA player and Richardson’s Knuckleheads podcast co-host Darius Miles also participated.

Following the competitive round on the links, participants enjoyed a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the on-site Magic golf shop and an exclusive Awards reception.

The Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic give more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the OMYF.

“The DeVoses give so much back to the Central Florida community,” Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman said. “They don’t even call themselves owners. They call themselves stewards of the franchise. It’s who they are – very selfless and they just want to give back and more importantly give back to those in need. We are just so lucky. I say this all the time and I know Alex Martins – our CEO – does as well; we are so blessed to have the best ownership in all of pro sports. We thank the DeVoses a lot.”

Over the last 32 years, more than $27 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the OMYF, which raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and its signature fundraiser, the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

Especially now that he’s back aboard with the Magic as a TV color Analyst for some games on Bally Sports Florida this season, Carter is excited to work alongside the DeVos family and the rest of the team in more of their Charity events.