Orlando Magic Winning Streak Reaches Five, Defeat Boston Celtics on the Road

A back-and-forth contest ended with the Orlando Magic coming out on top Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

After trailing 14-4 within the first four minutes at TD Garden, Orlando didn’t go away easily, taking a 32-28 lead heading into the second period.

Well. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero finished the off period with a buzzer-beater three to give his team the four point lead – closing the quarter on a 15-6 run.

As expected heading into the contest, Celtics’ center Robert Williams made his highly anticipated season debut – finishing with nine points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

An NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection a season ago, the 24-year-old checked in for the first time at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter – receiving a standing ovation from the 20,000 in attendance.

Boston center Al Horford received a flagrant two foul and ejection after elbowing Orlando big man Mo Wagner in the early stages of the second half.

But even after the departure of their starting center and trailing by as many as 19 points, Boston refused to give in, shrinking the Orlando lead down to single digits heading into the fourth.

Despite a Tenacious comeback effort, Orlando’s rebounding proved to be the difference down the stretch – outmuscling Boston 53-38 in total rebounds and 15-10 on the Offensive glass.

Leading the way in scoring department for Orlando was Mo Wagner (25), Paolo Banchero (20) and Franz Wagner (19) along with 14 points off the bench from Cole Anthony.

The Magic and Celtics face off once more in this mini-series on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 pm

