Orlando Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Devin Cannady, guard Jay Scrubb and forward-center Simi Shittu (SIM-ee SHE-too), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

Cannady (6’1″, 190, 5/21/96) played in four preseason games with Orlando, averaging 4.0 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 7.3 minpg.

Last season, Cannady appeared in five games with Orlando, averaging 10.0 ppg., 2.0 apg., 1.2 rpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 28.9 minpg., while shooting .405 (15-37) from three-point range. He also played in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 15.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg. and 1.9 apg. in 26.5 minpg., while shooting .468 (59-126) from three-point range and .957 (22-23) from the free throw line.

Scrubb (6’5″, 220, 9/1/00) did not play in any preseason games with Orlando. He was signed as a free agent on October 8.

Shittu (6’10”, 240, 11/7/99) did not play in any preseason games with Orlando. He was signed as a free agent on October 12.

Orlando’s roster stands at 17 players.

2022-23 ORLANDO MAGIC ROSTER

50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 195 5-15-00 North Carolina/USA 2

11 Mo Bamba C 7-0 230 5-12-98 Texas/USA 4

5 Paolo Banchero F 6-10 255 11-12-02 Duke/USA R

10 Bol Bol C 7-2 220 11-16-99 Oregon/Sudan 3

34 Wendell Carter Jr. C 6-10 265 4-16-99 Duke/USA 4

20 Markelle Fultz G 6-4 210 5-29-98 Washington/USA 5

13 RJ Hampton G 6-6 190 2-7-01 Little Elm (HS)/USA 2

14 Gary Harris G 6-4 210 9-14-94 Michigan State/USA 8

7* Kevon Harris G 6-6 220 6-24-97 Stephen F. Austin/USA R

2 Caleb Houstan F 6-8 210 1-9-03 Michigan/Canada R

1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 230 10-3-97 Florida State/USA 5

3 Chuma Okeke F 6-8 230 8-18-98 Auburn/USA 2

31 Terrence Ross GF 6-7 205 2-5-91 Washington/USA 10

25* Admiral Schofield F 6-5 240 3-30-97 Tennessee/USA 2

4 Jalen Suggs G 6-5 210 6-3-01 Gonzaga/USA 1

22 Franz Wagner F 6-10 225 8-27-01 Michigan/Germany 1

21 Moritz Wagner C 6-11 240 4-26-97 Michigan/Germany 4

Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley (Colorado)

Assistant Coaches: Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota), Jesse Mermuys (Arizona), Dale Osbourne (South Alabama), Bret Brielmaier (Arizona), Lionel Chalmers (Xavier), Dylan Murphy (Columbia)

High Performance Director: Lindsay Winninger (Saint Louis)

Head Athletic Trainer: Ernest Eugene (George Washington)

Cole Anthony First round, 15th pick overall in 2020

Mo Bamba First round, sixth pick overall in 2018

Paolo Banchero First round, first pick overall in 2022

Caleb Houstan Second round, 32nd pick overall in 2022

Jonathan Isaac First round, sixth pick overall in 2017

Chuma Okeke First round, 16th pick overall in 2019

Jalen Suggs First round, fifth pick overall in 2021

Franz Wagner First round, eighth pick overall in 2021

Bol Bol From Boston along with PJ Dozier, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations in exchange for a future protected second round draft pick on Feb. 10, 2022

Wendell Carter Jr. From Chicago along with Otto Porter Jr. and two future first round draft picks in exchange for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević on Mar. 25, 2021

Markelle Fultz From Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019

RJ Hampton From Denver along with Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Gary Harris From Denver along with RJ Hampton and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Terrence Ross From Toronto along with a 2017 first round draft pick in exchange for Serge Ibaka on Feb. 14, 2017

Kevon Harris Originally signed to a two-way contract on Jul. 25, 2022

Admiral Schofield Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Dec. 17, 2021