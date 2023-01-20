Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) square off against the Orlando Magic (16-28) on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSNO. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans record 116.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 114.3 the Magic allow.

When New Orleans scores more than 114.3 points, it is 19-7.

When Orlando allows fewer than 116.6 points, it is 14-13.

The Magic put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

New Orleans has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Magic’s opponents have hit.

New Orleans is 18-8 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.2% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

Orlando is 11-11 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum leads active Pelicans’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 9.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game in addition to his 14.8 PPG scoring average.

McCollum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Jose Alvarado averages 1.2 steals per game, while Larry Nance Jr. has 0.7 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 21.1 points per game. He also collects 6.6 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.

Bol Bol also adds 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Franz Wagner is the top shooter from deep for the Magic (among active players), hitting 1.7 Threes per game.

Bol swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 1.0 steals per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2023 Wizards W 132-112 Away 1/11/2023 Celtics L 125-114 Away 1/13/2023 Pistons W 116-110 Away 1/16/2023 Cavaliers L 113-103 Away 1/18/2023 Heat L 124-98 Mold 1/20/2023 Magic – Away 1/22/2023 Heat – Away 1/24/2023 Nuggets – Mold 1/25/2023 Timberwolves – Mold 1/28/2023 Wizards – Mold 1/29/2023 Bucks – Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2023 Warriors W 115-101 Away 1/9/2023 Kings L 136-111 Away 1/10/2023 Trail Blazers W 109-106 Away 1/13/2023 Jazz L 112-108 Away 1/15/2023 Nuggets L 119-116 Away 1/20/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/21/2023 Wizards – Away 1/23/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/25/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/27/2023 Heat – Away 1/28/2023 Bulls – Mold

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: