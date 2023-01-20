Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) square off against the Orlando Magic (16-28) on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSNO. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans
- The Pelicans record 116.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 114.3 the Magic allow.
- When New Orleans scores more than 114.3 points, it is 19-7.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 116.6 points, it is 14-13.
- The Magic put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- New Orleans has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Magic’s opponents have hit.
- New Orleans is 18-8 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Magic are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.2% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando is 11-11 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum leads active Pelicans’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 9.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game in addition to his 14.8 PPG scoring average.
- McCollum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Jose Alvarado averages 1.2 steals per game, while Larry Nance Jr. has 0.7 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 21.1 points per game. He also collects 6.6 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
- Bol Bol also adds 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
- Franz Wagner is the top shooter from deep for the Magic (among active players), hitting 1.7 Threes per game.
- Bol swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 1.0 steals per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 132-112
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 125-114
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Pistons
|
W 116-110
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
L 113-103
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Heat
|
L 124-98
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/29/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Warriors
|
W 115-101
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Kings
|
L 136-111
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 109-106
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Jazz
|
L 112-108
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 119-116
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
