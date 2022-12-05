Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview

ORLANDO – The good news for the Orlando Magic is that they play their next five games at home.

The bad news is that all five contests come against teams with winning records, including two matchups with top-four teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic tip off their challenging homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks, who own the NBA’s second-best record, on Monday at 7 pm ET.

“I think this (next stretch) is key,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “Our home crowd, being home with our families and being able to get a body of work in at our facility. I think that’s going to be huge for us.”

Some practice time over the next 10 days will certainly be beneficial for an Orlando Squad that’s trying to re-integrate a few key pieces back into their lineup and adjust to the losses of others due to injury.

However, those opportunities won’t come until after their battle with the Bucks. And Milwaukee, who’s won its last 11 regular season meetings with Orlando, certainly won’t make things easy on them.

The Bucks are a menace on the defensive end of the floor, possessing the league’s second-best defensive rating (107.0). They’re holding their opponents to just 44.8 percent shooting from the floor this season and are blocking 6.4 shots per game – both of which rank second best in the association.

Milwaukee has also controlled the glass, pulling down an NBA-high 36.8 defensive rebounds per game. That’s been an area of ​​concern for Orlando over the last eight contests with Wendell Carter Jr. sidelined due to a right plantar fascia strain.

Leading the charge for the Bucks on both ends of the floor is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s once again making a strong case to be the league’s MVP. He’s second in the association in points per game (31.8), first in free throw attempts (12.4) and fifth in rebounding (11.2) In addition to doing his Offensive damage at the Charity stripe, he crushes teams in transition, scoring a league- high 6.1 fast break points per game, and in the interior, posting an NBA-best 19.7 paint points per contest.

IN AND OUT: Mo Bamba (back spasms) is questionable, while Carter, Gary Harris (right hamstring strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness), and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) are out.

For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton (return to competition reconditioning) is probable, Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Brook Lopez (rest) are questionable, and MarJon Beachamp (illness), Serge Ibaka (illness), and Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve just got to improve in all areas. Shooting, ball handling, everything is what I want to get better at. I think it’s just going to come with playing great teams, watching film of what I did right, what I did wrong, (and) trying to improve.” – Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero, who Ranks first in points (21.8), first in free throw attempts (8.1), third in rebounds (6.5), and third in assists (3.6) per game in his draft class