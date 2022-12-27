Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (13-21) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers

The Magic score 7.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Lakers allow (118.0).

Orlando has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 118.0 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 6-3.

The Lakers’ 115.7 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 113.1 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Los Angeles is 12-9.

Orlando’s record is 11-11 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.

The Magic are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Orlando has an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Lakers’ 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Los Angeles has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner leads active Magic’s players in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 3.4 assists.

Bol Bol’s averages this season are 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Wagner makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Wagner Picks pockets to the tune of 0.8 takeaways per game, while Bol collects 1.6 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

This season, LeBron James scores 27.8 points per game and adds 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Anthony Davis is on the books for 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while Russell Westbrook adds 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

James is reliable from distance with 2.1 made threes per game.

Davis chips in on the defensive end with 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Celtics W 117-109 Away 12/18/2022 Celtics W 95-92 Away 12/19/2022 Hawks L 126-125 Away 12/21/2022 Rockets W 116-110 Away 12/23/2022 Spurs W 133-113 Mold 12/27/2022 Lakers – Mold 12/28/2022 Pistons – Away 12/30/2022 Wizards – Mold 1/4/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/5/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/7/2023 Warriors – Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2022 Wizards W 119-117 Mold 12/19/2022 Sun L 130-104 Away 12/21/2022 Kings L 134-120 Away 12/23/2022 Hornets L 134-130 Mold 12/25/2022 Mavericks L 124-115 Away 12/27/2022 Magic – Away 12/28/2022 Heat – Away 12/30/2022 Hawks – Away 1/2/2023 Hornets – Away 1/4/2023 Heat – Mold 1/6/2023 Hawks – Mold

