Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (13-21) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers
Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers
- The Magic score 7.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Lakers allow (118.0).
- Orlando has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 118.0 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 6-3.
- The Lakers’ 115.7 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 113.1 the Magic allow.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Los Angeles is 12-9.
- Orlando’s record is 11-11 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.
- The Magic are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Orlando has an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Lakers’ 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
- This season, Los Angeles has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner leads active Magic’s players in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
- Bol Bol’s averages this season are 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
- Wagner makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Wagner Picks pockets to the tune of 0.8 takeaways per game, while Bol collects 1.6 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- This season, LeBron James scores 27.8 points per game and adds 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
- Anthony Davis is on the books for 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while Russell Westbrook adds 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
- James is reliable from distance with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Davis chips in on the defensive end with 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 117-109
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 95-92
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Hawks
|
L 126-125
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Rockets
|
W 116-110
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Spurs
|
W 133-113
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/5/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 119-117
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Sun
|
L 130-104
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Kings
|
L 134-120
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hornets
|
L 134-130
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 124-115
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
