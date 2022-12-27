Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (13-21) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button