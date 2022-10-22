Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview

ORLANDO – After opening up the regular season with two games on the road, the Orlando Magic will finally get the opportunity to play within the friendly confines of Amway Center.

However, that Matchup that awaits them will certainly make for a difficult homecoming.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Magic (0-2) will go head-to-head with the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Celtics (2-0), on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

“I think it’s going to be great to be back home,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “The energy of our fans and our crowd, that atmosphere in our arena. Our guys will be very excited to have that. (We’re) just looking forward to that.”

If you thought the Celtics might enter the season suffering from an NBA Finals hangover, think again.

Not only are Jayson Tatum (32.0 points) and Jaylen Brown (31.5) both among the league’s top-10 scorers through two games, but Boston enters the contest with the NBA’s best Offensive rating (123.4).

“It’s a shame (the game) is on a back-to-back, and a back-to-back like this where we have some dudes to play (on Saturday),” said Anthony, who erupted for 25 points in his season debut against the Hawks on Friday. “It’s definitely good to get home. One thing as a team that we really want to do this year is try to protect Homecourt to the best of our ability. Give our fans a good show and get some wins for them.”

Despite opening the season with two losses, there are plenty of reasons for the Magic to be encouraged with their start. Orlando has Possessed double-digit leads in both of their games, Rookie Paolo Banchero is off to a historically hot start for a No. 1 overall pick, and many members of their young core have shown flashes of progress early in the season.

KEY STATS: Speaking of Banchero, the Duke alum is putting up numbers rarely seen from rookies, even among players selected at the top of the draft.

In fact, Banchero’s 47 points through the first two games of his career are the most by a No. 1 overall draft pick since Mychal Thompson dropped an NBA-record 60 points for the Trail Blazers in his first two league contests in 1978.

“I’ve just been playing hard (and) I think I’ve been rebounding well,” said Banchero, who’s averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per contest. “I think I’m just learning every game. I just want to limit my turnovers. I think I’ve been getting to the foul line too, pretty well.”

IN AND OUT: The toughest part of Friday’s defeat in Atlanta was the loss of second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who suffered a sprained right ankle during the third quarter and did not return.

“My heart goes out to the kid,” said Mosley of the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard. “He’s working and continuing to battle. No matter what happened, he continued to put in the work. Despite injuries, he’s doing the work with the film. But again, it’s one of those things. He’s a resilient, tough kid. I think he’s going to continue to bounce back.”

Orlando will also be without Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).

For Boston, both Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) missed their contest against the Heat on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(A game) is two halves, four quarters, (so) you can’t win it in one. You can lose it in one, you can’t win it in one. It’s a learning lesson for us. You have to take that for what it is. We’ve got some dudes (on Saturday night). So, we have to lock in and hopefully, correct our mistakes.” – Anthony is putting forth a complete effort against Boston after coming up short in Atlanta

WHAT’S GOING ON IN THE BUILDING: In Celebration of the Magic’s 34th season, there will be several activities planned at Amway Center. Highlights for the home opener include: