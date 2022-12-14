Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

Pregame Report from AdventHealth Training Center

ORLANDO – Over the course of their current homestand, the Orlando Magic have upped their defensive intensity and as a result are now on a season-long three-game winning streak.

To a man, Orlando has locked in on protecting the paint, improving its communication, and having its defense lead to easy buckets on offense.

The Magic’s defensive strides will be put to the test on Wednesday night as they close out their five-game homestand against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 pm ET.

“Our defense. Our ability to sit down and guard, protecting the paint,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley of the common thread during Orlando’s last three wins. “Understanding the game plan was huge. Defensive rebounding. Then, our ability to share the basketball.”

The Magic have held their last four opponents to under 40 points in the paint. As my esteemed colleague Josh Cohen recently pointed out, during this stretch, only the Memphis Grizzlies are holding opponents to fewer points in the paint.

“Defensively, I think we’ve made statements in each (of our last three wins),” said Magic guard Cole Anthony. “That’s been the main thing that’s allowed us to get some easy buckets on offense and translated to wins.”

Atlanta will certainly challenge Orlando in those areas. The Hawks are a top-10 team in the association in putting up points in the paint (51.8) and score a greater percentage of their points from two (58.5 percent) than any other squad in the NBA.

“I think they present a major challenge for us there,” said Mosley. “It’s a great opportunity for us to test what we’ve done. Being able to protect the paint is where we want to hang our hat. Defensive rebounding. And the one thing with this team as well is we have to defend without fouling.”

One of the primary focuses for the Magic will be limiting perennial All-Star Trae Young. The 6-foot-1 guard is currently 13th in the league in scoring (27.1) and third in assists (9.6) per game. In his two contests against Orlando this season, Young bested those season averages, posting 27.5 points and 13.5 dimes per contest.

“Trae Young (is) a great player that draws a lot of attention,” said Magic center Moe Wagner. “I do think, like every night, if we focus on our staples that we can beat anyone. I think rebounding against them is a topic since they have bigs that crash the glass and they shoot a lot of threes. If we rebound and run back in transition, I think we’ll be fine.”

KEY STAT: Franz Wagner continues to prove that he belongs in the conversation for one of the best players in his draft class. Among NBA sophomores, Wagner is second in total points (554), eighth in rebounds (116), fourth in assists (101), and fifth in steals (22) this season.

IN AND OUT: Orlando’s injury report remains the same. Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia; strain), Gary Harris (right hamstring strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness), and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) are out.

Isaac and Okeke went through the team’s practice on Tuesday as they progress in their rehab, but there is no timetable on either player’s return.

For Atlanta, Young (low back tightness) is questionable, while John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I noticed that they’ll be more aware that I’m coming off of the help side because I’m helping off. Also, if they’re a good passer, they’ll wait and try and bait me in coming over. But I’ve been doing well in reading when to go and when not to go.” – Bol Bol is how opponents adjust when he comes up with a block on the Perimeter