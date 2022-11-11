Orlando Magic Unveil Latest Iteration of Nike NBA City Edition Uniform Representing a Kingdom on the Rise

ORLANDO – To recognize and honor the Orlando Magic and the City of Orlando as a unique kingdom on the rise, the latest iteration of the Magic’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform has been unveiled today by the team. The all-black uniform features a subtle metallic gray accent evoking a suit of armor to display strength and fortitude. The armor is representative of the Magic players battling on the court, fighting to protect their kingdom along with the pride and resiliency of the City of Orlando and its fans.

As a team and city on the rise, the Magic’s young core is hungry to conquer the basketball world. The City of Orlando matches that youth and hunger with the median age of the region being 37. The city also ranks in the top ten of several areas including the no. 4 fastest-growing US Metro (US Census), no. 1 in the country for job growth (US Census) and entrepreneurs (LinkedIn News, 2021), no. 1 for best place to work in tech (SmartAsset, 2021), and no. 4 in Large American Cities of the Future (FDI Magazine).

The Magic’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform features a gothic “Orlando” script front and center of the jersey. Utilizing a gothic font of “Orlando” on the front of the uniform is a nod to the city and its fans, representative of the team battling for its beloved “sixth man” and the city they represent with pride. A diamond pattern covering the jersey and shorts adds texture and signifies a knight-worthy line of defense. The subtle pinstripes along with the iconic star on the side of the shorts returns paying Homage to cherished symbols of the Magic’s past while incorporating the suit of armor look representing the rise of the team and the city in a bold new design.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut during the 2022-23 Magic season at the November 14 game when the Magic host the Charlotte Hornets. The Magic will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform at 12 home games (four road games) this season and will transform the Amway Center with a new court and look in the Magic’s home arena to match the story of the uniform.

The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, in its sixth season, were designed to represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique — honoring the inherent bond between court, community and culture.

The Magic’s previous Nike NBA City Edition uniform was unveiled in 2019 with an orange theme representing what Orlando is famous for – Sunshine and citrus. The team wore variations of the orange theme for its city uniform from 2019-2022.

This is the fourth and final uniform in the Magic’s collection this season. The team’s other three uniforms include Nike NBA Statement (blue), Icon (black) and Association (white). The uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the team and its players, the NBA, and Nike.

An entire catalog of the Magic’s uniforms since the team’s Inception in 1989 can be found HERE.