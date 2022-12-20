Orlando Magic Streak Snapped vs. Atlanta Hawks

1. MAGIC STREAK ENDS AFTER LOSS VS. HAWKS

“The Magic trailed by 12 points with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Hawks point guard Trae Young was assessed a technical foul.

“The Hawks were led by Young, who scored a game-high 37 points and dished out 13 assists. However, his technical foul prompted a Massive momentum shift. The Magic scored 13 unanswered points after the technical, taking a one-point lead with just under four seconds to go.”

2. PAOLO BANCHERO NOMINATED FOR POW

“Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero is beginning to get some positive attention from critics around the country.

“The No. 1 overall pick received his first nomination for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, according to a press release from the NBA.”

3. WENDELL CARTER JR. RETURNING FRIDAY

“Carter last played on Nov. 18 in a win against his former Chicago Bulls, where he scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Before heading to the sidelines, Carter was averaging a career-best 16.6 points to go with 9.1 rebounds per game. He was also shooting 34.6 percent from the three-point line, another career mark for him.”

4. POWER RANKINGS

“The winning ways have catapulted the Magic up two spots in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated. Orlando was No. 27 last week and now sits at 25.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

