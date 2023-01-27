Orlando Magic Starting 5: Quiet Trade Deadline?

1. QUIET TRADE DEADLINE?

“There are just two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, and the Orlando Magic represents one of the biggest question marks in the league as to what it will do by Feb. 9.

“While trading players on expiring contracts like RJ Hampton and Mo Bamba could happen, there’s also a decent chance the Magic enjoy a quiet deadline.”

2. KOBE BRYANT REMEMBERED

“On the tragic day three years ago, the NBA world felt as if it stood still, and in some ways it still feels like that. The death of a person who inspired so many in the current generation of basketball players is still something people are trying to process.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button