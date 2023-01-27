Orlando Magic Starting 5: Quiet Trade Deadline?

1. QUIET TRADE DEADLINE?

“There are just two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, and the Orlando Magic represents one of the biggest question marks in the league as to what it will do by Feb. 9.

“While trading players on expiring contracts like RJ Hampton and Mo Bamba could happen, there’s also a decent chance the Magic enjoy a quiet deadline.”

2. KOBE BRYANT REMEMBERED

“On the tragic day three years ago, the NBA world felt as if it stood still, and in some ways it still feels like that. The death of a person who inspired so many in the current generation of basketball players is still something people are trying to process.”

3. ALL-STAR STARTERS

Western Conference: LeBron James (captain), Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson

Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

4. LUKA HURT

“Just as they started to get healthier with the return of Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith, down went Christian Wood with a fractured left thumb last week. And now, things have gotten even worse, as MVP candidate and four-time All- Star Luka Doncic went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Mavs’ Thursday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tonight on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

