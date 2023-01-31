Orlando Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Trade to Los Angeles Lakers?

1. MO BAMBA TO LAKERS POTENTIAL DEAL

“The Los Angeles Lakers, who kicked off the trade season a week ago by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, could be looking for more to Catapult the team out of the lottery.”

2. MAGIC COME BACK TO BEAT SIXERS IN PHILLY

“Defeating the 76ers 119-109 in front of their home fans, this was not an easy win by any means for Orlando. After trailing by 17-4 in the opening quarter and by as many as 21 in the first half, the Magic was forced to claw its way back – cutting the deficit to 10 Entering the half.

