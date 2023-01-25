Orlando Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Trade to Los Angeles Clippers?

1. MO BAMBA TO CLIPS?

“The [Los Angeles] The Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring a big man like the [Indiana] Pacers’ Myles Turner or the [Atlanta] Hawks’ John Collins,” wrote The Ringer. “A cheaper option would be Magic center Mo Bamba, who has seen his minutes dip and who league sources say is readily available in a trade.”

2. JONATHAN ISAAC HAS ‘SURREAL’ DEBUT

“After 2+ years battling knee injuries, Jonathan Isaac made was welcomed by a standing ovation from each and every person in attendance when he checked in at the 7:00 mark of the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.

“Just thinking about all that is taken to get here,” Isaac said. “The tough days, good days, the bad days, the ups and downs.

“Much love to the Magic for sticking with me, the fans were excited, so just trying to bottle all that up at one moment, it was surreal.”

3. POWER RANKINGS PLATEAU

“In the three games in four nights following the team’s hiatus, the Magic is 2-1 with impressive wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.

“However, the wins weren’t enough to move up in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated.”

The Magic will return to the court Tonight against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

