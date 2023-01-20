Orlando Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Trade to Hometown New York Knicks?

1. MO BAMBA TO KNICKS?

“ESPN Suggested an idea that sends Ross to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick.

“Ross, who turns 32 on Feb. 5, is averaging eight points per game while providing veteran leadership for the Magic. As the longest-tenured player in Orlando, Ross is a fan favorite and someone with immense value to the franchise.”

2. MAGIC LOOKING CLOSER AT FRED VANVLEET?

“According to Sportsnet.ca, a member of the Magic basketball operations staff was in attendance for the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

“The front office staff member’s rumored attendance came on the same day where The Athletic reported that the Magic was interested in signing Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet.”

3. DEJOUNTE MURRAY DRAGS TONY PARKER

“Pop brought us in the office, they told Tony,” Murray said. “Tony ain’t like it. I know he ain’t like it … I know he didn’t like it. Cause if he liked it, he would’ve mentored me the way he should have. He wouldn’t have gone to Charlotte.”

4. FRIDAY’S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.