Orlando Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba in Trade Rumors?

1. MO BAMBA INVOLVED IN TRADE RUMORS?

“The frontcourt is very crowded in Orlando, with Moe Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol all impressing. Wendell Carter Jr. will also have a role once he Returns in the coming weeks from a plantar fascia injury. Jonathan Isaac is also expected to make his long-awaited return soon.

“Bamba, 24, has played well as of late. The former Texas Longhorn is averaging 8.4 points per game this season and dropped 18 points in Sunday night’s win against the Toronto Raptors.”

2. MAGIC FINDING RHYTHM IN WIN STREAK

“With Wednesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic have now won four games in a row for the first time since opening the 2020-2021 season with four in a row.

“These guys are just continuing to learn to trust each other,” head Coach Jamahl Mosley said. “The rhythm that they’re finding, the continuity, being willing to make the open pass.”

3. ROBERT WILLIAMS MAKING SEASON DEBUT VS. MAGIC TONIGHT

“The Celtics are expected to play big man Robert Williams for the first time this season. Williams has been sidelined for the first 29 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery he underwent during the offseason.”

4. STEPH CURRY OUT FOR 2 WEEKS

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for “a few weeks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry exited Wednesday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic face the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 7, where Curry’s status is up in the air.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Tonight against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

