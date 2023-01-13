Orlando Magic Starting 5: Los Angeles Lakers Trade With Russell Westbrook?

1. MAGIC TRADE FOR RUSSELL WESTBROOK?

“The NBA Trade Deadline is just four weeks away, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is arguably the biggest potential name on the block. Although his chances of being traded aren’t as likely as they were a year ago, the Lakers have the potential to get something for him before risking letting him walk as a free agent this offseason. A team that could make a Hail Mary and trade for his services is the Orlando Magic.”

2. JONATHAN ISAAC PLAYS BASKETBALL (AGAIN) TONIGHT

After missing over two years due to injury, Jonathan Isaac played in a ramp-up game with the G League affiliate in Lakeland Wednesday night.

In 24 minutes of action, Isaac scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Isaac will play again Tonight in Lakeland, with a return to Orlando coming soon.

3. MO BAMBA TO NOLA?

“The Pelicans don’t have a lot of weaknesses, but they could use another versatile big man in the frontcourt or backcourt stopper for depth overall,” Bleacher Report writes. “With Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol playing big roles with the Orlando Magic, Bamba hasn’t received as much run this season but is still putting up 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes. He’s also knocking down 41.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, giving New Orleans a floor-spacing, defensive-minded big man to play next to Zion Williamson.”

4. PAOLO BANCHERO REMAINS HIGH IN ALL-STAR VOTING

With 341,390 votes, Paolo Banchero ranks 8th in the East, just behind Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

The NBA will take six frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, which means Banchero is on the bubble to make the team. The voting only determines starters, while coaches and players determine who makes up the reserves.

Banchero is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season and is hoping to be the first Rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2011.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tonight against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.