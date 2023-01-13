Orlando Magic Starting 5: Los Angeles Lakers Trade With Russell Westbrook?

1. MAGIC TRADE FOR RUSSELL WESTBROOK?

“The NBA Trade Deadline is just four weeks away, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is arguably the biggest potential name on the block. Although his chances of being traded aren’t as likely as they were a year ago, the Lakers have the potential to get something for him before risking letting him walk as a free agent this offseason. A team that could make a Hail Mary and trade for his services is the Orlando Magic.”

