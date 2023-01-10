Orlando Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Returns to Floor vs. Portland Trail Blazers

1. BOL BOL BACK

“Bol, 23, is enjoying a breakout season with the Magic, averaging a career-best 12 points per game. He’s also grabbing 7.1 rebounds and blocking 1.6 shots per game.”

2. MAGIC BLOWN OUT BY KINGS

“The Magic pulled back to within 12 points in the third quarter, but that was the closest Orlando got. Sacramento ballooned its lead to as much as 31, blowing Orlando out.

“The Kings made 23 of their 46 three-point attempts, tying a franchise record for makes beyond the arc.”

3. BAMBA ON THE BLOCK?

“HoopsHype identified Bamba as a player who could benefit from a new situation at the end of this trade season.”

4. KEVIN DURANT SPRAINED MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

According to ESPN, Durant isn’t expected to be out for more than six weeks.

The Nets currently hold the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13, but that may not be the case when Durant returns.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.