Orlando Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol OUT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PAOLO BANCHERO NAMED ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

“Last month, the Magic went 8-7, much in part due to Banchero’s heroics. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists – no other rookie was even close. Mathurin’s stats came up second, with averages of 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.”

2. POWER RANKINGS

“The losing streak comes after the team won eight of nine games to begin its slow Ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. The team is still within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but the Outlook is a little bleaker than it was a week ago. In the NBA, the longer you climb, the Harder you fall.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button