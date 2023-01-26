Orlando Magic Standing Pat at Trade Deadline?

ORLANDO – There are just two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, and the Orlando Magic represents one of the biggest question marks in the league as to what it will do by Feb. 9.

While trading players on expiring contracts like RJ Hampton and Mo Bamba could happen, there’s also a decent chance the Magic enjoy a quiet deadline.

In fact, Bleacher Report believes that the Magic should hold on with who it has by the trade deadline.

