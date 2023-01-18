Orlando Magic Signing All-Star Fred VanVleet in Free Agency?

1. FRED VANVLEET, MAGIC HAVE MUTUAL INTEREST?

“VanVleet, 28, has a player option in his contract for next season, which can go either way. When he signed the contract, the Toronto Raptors were one season removed from a Championship and made a deep run in the Orlando bubble. However, the team is now regressing and he may want to leave in order to pursue a new opportunity for a team on the rise, like the Magic.”

2. BOL BOL REFLECTS ON NUGGETS TENURE

“Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” Bol said to the Denver Post. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button