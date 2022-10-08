Orlando Magic Sign Free Agents Alex Morales and Jay Scrubb

Aleem Ford, Zavier Simpson Waived

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guards Alex Morales and Jay Scrubb, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Morales (6’6″, 195, 11/21/97) played and started in 26 games last season with Wagner College, averaging 17.6 ppg., 8.0 rpg., 3.8 apg. and 1.77 stlpg. in 33.9 minutes He was named the 2021-22 Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Morales was also the NEC Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Morales appeared in 74 career games (71 starts) during three seasons at Wagner College (2019-22), averaging 15.9 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 3.7 apg. and 1.51 stlpg. in 33.1 minpg. He also played one season (2018-19) at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.

Morales will wear #23 with the Orlando Magic.

Scrubb (6’5″, 220, 9/1/00) played in 18 games last season with the LA Clippers, averaging 2.7 ppg. in 6.7 minutes He also played in and started in two outings with Agua Caliente of the NBA G League, averaging 24.0 ppg., 3.0 apg., 2.5 rpg. and 1.50 stlpg. in 27.4 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft by Brooklyn. Scrubb has appeared in 22 career NBA games (one start), all with the LA Clippers, averaging 3.8 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 9.3 minpg.

Scrubb played in 59 career games during two seasons at John A. Logan College (2018-20), a junior college in Carterville, Illinois, averaging 21.0 ppg., 7.9 rpg. and 2.1 apg., while shooting .395 (92-233) from three-point range. He was named the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Year. Scrubb became the first Junior College player selected in the NBA Draft since 2004.

Scrubb will wear #0 with the Orlando Magic.

In addition, Orlando has waived Aleem Ford and Xavier Simpson. Ford appeared in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 2.3 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 8.4 minutes Simpson played in two preseason games with Orlando, averaging 1.5 ppg., 2.5 apg. and 1.5 rpg. in 8.2 minpg. Both were originally signed by Orlando as free agents on September 24.

The Magic’s roster is at 20 players (see below).

2022-23 ORLANDO MAGIC TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

WELL.

50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 195 5-15-00 North Carolina/USA 2

11 Mo Bamba C 7-0 230 5-12-98 Texas/USA 4

5 Paolo Banchero F 6-10 255 11-12-02 Duke/USA R

10 Bol Bol C 7-2 220 11-16-99 Oregon/Sudan 3

30 Devin Cannady G 6-1 190 5-21-96 Princeton/USA 2

34 Wendell Carter Jr. C 6-10 265 4-16-99 Duke/USA 4

20 Markelle Fultz G 6-4 210 5-29-98 Washington/USA 5

13 RJ Hampton G 6-6 190 2-7-01 Little Elm (HS)/USA 2

14 Gary Harris G 6-4 210 9-14-94 Michigan State/USA 8

7* Kevon Harris G 6-6 220 6-24-97 Stephen F. Austin/USA R

2 Caleb Houstan F 6-8 210 1-9-03 Michigan/Canada R

1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 230 10-3-97 Florida State/USA 5

23 Alex Morales G 6-6 195 11-21-97 Wagner/USA R

3 Chuma Okeke F 6-8 230 8-18-98 Auburn/USA 2

31 Terrence Ross GF 6-7 205 2-5-91 Washington/USA 10

25* Admiral Schofield F 6-5 240 3-30-97 Tennessee/USA 2

0 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 220 9-1-00 John A. Logan/USA 2

4 Jalen Suggs G 6-5 210 6-3-01 Gonzaga/USA 1

22 Franz Wagner F 6-10 225 8-27-01 Michigan/Germany 1

21 Moritz Wagner C 6-11 240 4-26-97 Michigan/Germany 4

Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley (Colorado)

Assistant Coaches: Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota), Jesse Mermuys (Arizona), Dale Osbourne (South Alabama), Bret Brielmaier (Arizona), Lionel Chalmers (Xavier), Dylan Murphy (Columbia)

High Performance Director: Lindsay Winninger (Saint Louis)

Head Athletic Trainer: Ernest Eugene (George Washington)

Cole Anthony First round, 15th pick overall in 2020

Mo Bamba First round, sixth pick overall in 2018

Paolo Banchero First round, first pick overall in 2022

Caleb Houstan Second round, 32nd pick overall in 2022

Jonathan Isaac First round, sixth pick overall in 2017

Chuma Okeke First round, 16th pick overall in 2019

Jalen Suggs First round, fifth pick overall in 2021

Franz Wagner First round, eighth pick overall in 2021

Bol Bol From Boston along with PJ Dozier, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations in exchange for a future protected second round draft pick on Feb. 10, 2022

Wendell Carter Jr. From Chicago along with Otto Porter Jr. and two future first round draft picks in exchange for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević on Mar. 25, 2021

Markelle Fultz From Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019

RJ Hampton From Denver along with Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Gary Harris From Denver along with RJ Hampton and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Terrence Ross From Toronto along with a 2017 first round draft pick in exchange for Serge Ibaka on Feb. 14, 2017

Devin Cannady Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Mar. 31, 2022

Kevon Harris Originally signed to a two-way contract on Jul. 25, 2022

Alex Morales Originally signed on Oct. 8, 2022

Admiral Schofield Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Dec. 17, 2021

Jay Scrubb Originally signed on Oct. 8, 2022