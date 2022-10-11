Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Drake Jeffries

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed a free agent guard Drake Jeffries, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Jeffries (6’5″, 185, 1/22/99) played and started in 17 games last season with the University of Wyoming, averaging 11.4 ppg. and 4.8 rpg. in 33.4 minpg., while shooting .491 (57-116) from three-point range.

Jeffries appeared in 42 career games (21 starts) during two seasons at the University of Wyoming (2020-22), averaging 9.0 ppg. and 3.6 rpg. in 26.9 minpg., while shooting .424 (109-257) from three-point range. He also played one season (2018-19) at Minot State University in North Dakota and one season (2019-20) at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

Jeffries will wear #55 with the Orlando Magic.

In addition, Orlando has waived guard Alex Morales. Morales did not appear in any preseason games with the Magic. Orlando’s roster stands at 20 players (see below).

50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 195 5-15-00 North Carolina/USA 2

11 Mo Bamba C 7-0 230 5-12-98 Texas/USA 4

5 Paolo Banchero F 6-10 255 11-12-02 Duke/USA R

10 Bol Bol C 7-2 220 11-16-99 Oregon/Sudan 3

30 Devin Cannady G 6-1 190 5-21-96 Princeton/USA 2

34 Wendell Carter Jr. C 6-10 265 4-16-99 Duke/USA 4

20 Markelle Fultz G 6-4 210 5-29-98 Washington/USA 5

13 RJ Hampton G 6-6 190 2-7-01 Little Elm (HS)/USA 2

14 Gary Harris G 6-4 210 9-14-94 Michigan State/USA 8

7* Kevon Harris G 6-6 220 6-24-97 Stephen F. Austin/USA R

2 Caleb Houstan F 6-8 210 1-9-03 Michigan/Canada R

1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 230 10-3-97 Florida State/USA 5

55 Drake Jeffries G 6-5 185 1-22-99 Wyoming/USA R

3 Chuma Okeke F 6-8 230 8-18-98 Auburn/USA 2

31 Terrence Ross GF 6-7 205 2-5-91 Washington/USA 10

25* Admiral Schofield F 6-5 240 3-30-97 Tennessee/USA 2

0 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 220 9-1-00 John A. Logan/USA 2

4 Jalen Suggs G 6-5 210 6-3-01 Gonzaga/USA 1

22 Franz Wagner F 6-10 225 8-27-01 Michigan/Germany 1

21 Moritz Wagner C 6-11 240 4-26-97 Michigan/Germany 4

Head Coach: Jamahl Mosley (Colorado)

Assistant Coaches: Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota), Jesse Mermuys (Arizona), Dale Osbourne (South Alabama), Bret Brielmaier (Arizona), Lionel Chalmers (Xavier), Dylan Murphy (Columbia)

High Performance Director: Lindsay Winninger (Saint Louis)

Head Athletic Trainer: Ernest Eugene (George Washington)

Cole Anthony First round, 15th pick overall in 2020

Mo Bamba First round, sixth pick overall in 2018

Paolo Banchero First round, first pick overall in 2022

Caleb Houstan Second round, 32nd pick overall in 2022

Jonathan Isaac First round, sixth pick overall in 2017

Chuma Okeke First round, 16th pick overall in 2019

Jalen Suggs First round, fifth pick overall in 2021

Franz Wagner First round, eighth pick overall in 2021

Bol Bol From Boston along with PJ Dozier, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations in exchange for a future protected second round draft pick on Feb. 10, 2022

Wendell Carter Jr. From Chicago along with Otto Porter Jr. and two future first round draft picks in exchange for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević on Mar. 25, 2021

Markelle Fultz From Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019

RJ Hampton From Denver along with Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Gary Harris From Denver along with RJ Hampton and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021

Terrence Ross From Toronto along with a 2017 first round draft pick in exchange for Serge Ibaka on Feb. 14, 2017

Devin Cannady Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Mar. 31, 2022

Kevon Harris Originally signed to a two-way contract on Jul. 25, 2022

Drake Jeffries Originally signed on Oct. 10, 2022

Admiral Schofield Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Dec. 17, 2021

Jay Scrubb Originally signed on Oct. 8, 2022