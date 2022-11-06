Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero: NBA All-Star This Season?

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero continues to make history.

In his 10th NBA game on Saturday, Banchero scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. With his stat line, he became just the second teenager in league history to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game, joining LeBron James on the list, who completed the feat in 2003.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft has made the Magic front office look very smart for selecting him after many believed Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr. would be the pick. But Banchero doesn’t care about the past. He’s focused on the present and how it can affect his future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button