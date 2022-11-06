Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero: NBA All-Star This Season?

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero continues to make history.

In his 10th NBA game on Saturday, Banchero scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. With his stat line, he became just the second teenager in league history to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game, joining LeBron James on the list, who completed the feat in 2003.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft has made the Magic front office look very smart for selecting him after many believed Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr. would be the pick. But Banchero doesn’t care about the past. He’s focused on the present and how it can affect his future.

After 10 games, he is averaging 22.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game … one of the few in the top 30 in each category. And his early-season success has people thinking he could make the Eastern Conference All-Star team this season.

Banchero would be the first Rookie named an All-Star since Blake Griffin back in 2011 and just the eighth player to accomplish the feat since 1990. It’s rare, but doable if Banchero continues along the trajectory he has started for himself in his career.

Banchero and the Magic are back in action Monday against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 pm

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.