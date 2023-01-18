Orlando Magic Rookie Caleb Houstan Shines in G League Debut – NBA Tracker

JAN 17 CALEB HOUSTON LEADS LAKELAND MAGIC TO WIN

Magic Rookie Caleb Houstan was assigned to the G League Monday to get some reps and minutes while Orlando was on a four-day break.

Houstan came off the bench and scored 24 points in the team’s 104-100 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Houston and the Lakeland Magic play again on Thursday in a rematch with the Skyforce.

JAN 12 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN FRONTCOURT PLAYERS IN ALL-STAR VOTES

Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero is still in the top-10 for frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference’s All-Star voting, which was revealed today.

