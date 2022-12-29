Orlando Magic Punched in Mouth After Brawl, Loss vs. Detroit Pistons

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic (13-23) are heading back home after their second loss in as many nights, this time in a 121-101 game against the Detroit Pistons (9-28).

The Magic played once again without much spring in its step, a theme also seen in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest highlight (or lowlight) of the game came towards the end of the first half when Magic center Moe Wagner appeared to shove Pistons guard Killian Hayes into his own bench after diving for a loose ball.

